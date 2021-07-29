Hushpuppi Bribed Abba Kyari To Arrest Member Of His Crime Syndicate – US Court Document

A popular Nigerian Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari has been accused of benefitting from an international fraud case involving Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi.

According to a US court document, Hushpuppi bribed Kyari, to arrest and jail Chibuzo Vincent, an estranged ‘co-conspirator,’ in a $1.1million fraud case.

The document also revealed that Hushpuppi pleaded guilty to the multi-million dollar fraud charges filed against him by the United States government and explained how the proceeds from the crime were spent.

“The proceeds of the fraud allegedly were laundered in several ways. According to the indictment, Abbas was assisted in laundering the proceeds of the fraud by Rukayat Motunraya Fashola, a.k.a. “Morayo,” 28, of Valley Stream, New York, and Bolatito Tawakalitu Agbabiaka, a.k.a. “Bolamide,” 34, of Linden, New Jersey. These two defendants also were arrested on July 22 by FBI agents.

“Approximately $230,000 of the stolen funds allegedly were used to purchase a Richard Mille RM11-03 watch, which was hand-delivered to Abbas in Dubai and subsequently appeared in Hushpuppi’s social media posts. Other illicit proceeds from the scheme were allegedly converted into cashier’s checks, including $50,000 in checks that were used by Abbas and a co-conspirator to fraudulently acquire a St. Christopher and Nevis citizenship, as well as a passport for Abbas obtained by creating a false marriage certificate and then bribing a government official in St. Kitts.

“Court documents outline a dispute among members of the conspiracy, which allegedly prompted Vincent to contact the victim and claim that Abbas and Juma were engaged in fraud. After this contact, Abbas allegedly arranged to have Vincent jailed in Nigeria by Abba Alhaji Kyari, 46, of Nigeria. According to the affidavit, Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest. Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment,” the US court document read in part.

Hushpuppi, before his arrest, is popular for flaunting his luxury lifestyle, appearing in private jets, luxury cars, wearing designer outfits, and expensive wristwatches.