Kano Govt Denies Plan To Ban Women From Driving

The Kano State Government has denied plans to ban women from driving automobiles, amid reports trending on social media.

Some yet-to be verified reports claimed that the state government in collaboration with the state’s Council of Ulama have concluded plans to send the bill prohibiting women from driving, to the House of Assembly.

But making the clarification via a statement issued on Thursday, the State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the government had at no time contemplated on such a matter.

Garba dismissed the report, saying it cannot be traced to any credible news platform.

“The trending story lacks any credibility and that is why it is wholly attributed to a source that cannot be substantiated,” the commissioner said.

According to him, the report which could not be traced to any credible source, was nothing but the imaginary thinking of the authors.

Garba noted that Saudi Arabia which had for decades restricted women from driving, lifted the ban in 2018.

See the full statement issued by the Commissioner below: