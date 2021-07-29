Advertisement

Nigeria Records COVID-19 Spike Continues With 535 New Cases

Channels Television  
Updated July 29, 2021
A health worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit tests a swab sample for COVID-19 at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on September 3, 2020. NOAH SEELAM / AFP

 

 

Nigeria’s COVID-19 spike has continued with 535 new cases across various parts of the country.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its recent update on the outbreak.

Five deaths were recorded while 49 patients have been discharged.

Of the cases, Lagos recorded an alarming number of 219 infections, Akwa Ibom 142 and Oyo 47.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Records 213 More COVID-19 Cases, Two New Deaths

Nigeria’s total figure has continued to rise recently, although authorities have yet to officially declare a third wave of the pandemic.

As part of efforts to prevent the disturbing trend and control the deaths recorded in the first and second waves, the Federal Government, as well as some state authorities, have reintroduced the initially relaxed protocols.

These include compulsory use of face masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and restriction of crowds in places of worship and social gatherings, among others.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos62,8873,91658,515456
FCT19,9564619,741169
Kaduna9,141189,05865
Plateau9,091269,00857
Rivers7,5691377,330102
Oyo7,0251336,763129
Edo4,932194,728185
Ogun4,746374,65455
Kano4,016103,896110
Ondo3,534403,42866
Kwara3,162393,06855
Delta2,663352,55672
Osun2,588162,52052
Enugu2,490162,44529
Akwa Ibom2,3904451,92124
Nasarawa2,38952,34539
Gombe2,129122,07344
Katsina2,114252,05534
Ebonyi2,03952,00232
Anambra1,909641,82619
Abia1,700-11,67922
Imo1,66761,62437
Bauchi1,55111,53317
Benue1,366151,32724
Borno1,34411,30538
Adamawa1,13441,09832
Taraba1,001097724
Ekiti9365886711
Niger935591317
Bayelsa9201488026
Sokoto7861174728
Jigawa5512351216
Yobe49904909
Kebbi4504239216
Cross River404238418
Zamfara24432338
Kogi5032



More on Headlines

JUST IN: Despite Order, DSS Fails To Produce Igboho’s Detained Aides In Court

EFCC Interrogates Ex-Governor Al-Makura, Wife Over Corruption Allegations

10 Nigerian Athletes Banned From 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Court Frees El-Zakzaky, Wife

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV