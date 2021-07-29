PDP Demands Full Investigation Into Allegations Against Abba Kyari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded a forensic investigation into reports that the United States (US) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has linked the head of IGP Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, to an international fraudster, Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

In a statement by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP was of the opinion that the revelation of the involvement of Kyari, the head of Nigeria’s intelligence response unit, as a receiver of proceeds of international fraud is worrisome, disturbing, and a stain on the integrity of our nation.

“It is indeed disquieting that the integrity of our nation has fallen so abysmally low under the corrupt and fraud-patronizing President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, to the extent that the head of its police intelligence unit is being charged in connection with international fraud,” the PDP’s communique partly read.

The party demanded that the APC administration should not sweep this matter under the carpet given the manifest rapport between Kyari and some top APC leaders.

“We urge President Buhari not to “ease out” this case of corruption but should immediately restore the integrity and image of our nation by allowing for a forensic investigation of the suspect,” the party stated.

PDP further stated that if Abba Kyari’s matter is not well handled, it will be a permanent stain on the reputation of our police, security system, and our nation at large.

The opposition party, therefore, asked President Buhari to direct the Inspector General of Police to take in Abba Kyari for questioning and if found culpable, he should be handed over to the FBI.