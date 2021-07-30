JUST IN: Court Sacks Odey, Declares Agom As Senator For Cross River North

The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar has declared Mr Jarigbe Agom as the duly elected Senator for Cross River North.

A three-man panel of justices, led by Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, made the declaration in a ruling on Friday in the Cross River State capital.

By the decision, the appellate court sacked Senator Stephen Odey who represents the senatorial district in the National Assembly.

It declared Jarigbe as the lawful candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Cross River North senatorial district by-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on December 5, 2020.

The court also invalidated the Certificate of Return earlier issued to Senator Odey by INEC and directed the electoral empire to withdraw it.

More to follow…