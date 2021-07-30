Advertisement

NBA To Name 75 Greatest Players In 75th Anniversary Season

Updated July 30, 2021
MILWAUKEE, WI – JULY 20: A generic image of the Spalding basketball before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks during Game Six of the 2021 NBA Finals on July 20, 2021 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by David Sherman / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)

 

 

The NBA will name a 75th-anniversary team of the league’s 75 greatest players in October as part of a celebration paying tribute to the milestone.

The “NBA 75” tribute includes a diamond-shaped NBA anniversary logo and season-long events to celebrate the league’s pst, present and future.

“The 2021-22 season will be truly special as we celebrate 75 years of NBA basketball,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. “We look forward to honoring the players and teams, both past and present, who have inspired generations of fans around the world.”

The team of the NBA’s greatest 75 players of all time will be chosen by a panel of current and former players, coaches, general managers, team executives and media and be revealed in October, the same month the season begins.

New uniform designs will debut and the 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be played in Cleveland, which last hosted the event in 1997 when the NBA celebrated its 50th anniverary.

The first NBA season began in 1946 and featured 11 clubs, three of which are still active — the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Philadelphia Warriors, which are now the Golden State Warriors.



