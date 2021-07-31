Advertisement

Olympic BMX Rider Fields Out Of Critical Care After Brain Haemorrhage

Channels Television  
Updated July 31, 2021
USA’s Connor Fields (L) races ahead in the cycling BMX racing men’s quarter-finals run at the Ariake Urban Sports Park during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

 

 

Former Olympic BMX racing champion Connor Fields suffered a brain haemorrhage in a crash at the Tokyo Olympics but has been moved out of critical care in hospital, officials said on Saturday.

Fields, who was stretchered off the course after his heavy fall in Friday’s semi-finals, spent the night in the intensive care unit, a USA Cycling statement said.

“The doctors reported that Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage at the venue,” it said.

“After a night in the ICU, the doctors are pleased to report that there has been no additional bleeding, and no new injuries were found.”

 

USA’s Connor Fields (C) competes in the cycling BMX racing men’s quarter-finals run at the Ariake Urban Sports Park during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

 

Saya Sakakibara, who crashed in the women’s semis and was also stretchered off, was “up and around at the course” later on Friday, the Australian Olympic team said.

 

Australia’s Saya Sakakibara competes in the cycling BMX racing women’s quarter-finals run at the Ariake Urban Sports Park during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

 

Switzerland’s Zoe Claessens (209), USA’s Alise Willoughby (1), Canada’s Drew Mechielsen (155) and Australia’s Saya Sakakibara (88) compete in the cycling BMX racing women’s semi-finals run at the Ariake Urban Sports Park during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

 



More on Sports

Tokyo Olympics: New Zealand Beat France To Win Women’s Rugby Sevens Gold

Olympics: Nigeria’s Adegoke Beats 2021 World Fastest Man, Runs New Personal Best

Simone Biles Out Of Two More Olympic Finals

Thompson-Herah Storms To Victory In Women’s Olympic 100m

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV