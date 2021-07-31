Advertisement

Pigossi And Stefani Claim Brazil’s First Olympic Tennis Medal

Updated July 31, 2021
Brazil’s Laura Pigossi (L) and Brazil’s Luisa Stefani celebrate after defeating Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova and Russia’s Elena Vesnina during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women’s doubles tennis match for the bronze medal at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

 

 

Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani won Brazil’s first-ever Olympic medal in tennis on Saturday with a hard-fought victory over Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina in the women’s doubles bronze-medal match.

The pair saved four consecutive match points in the deciding tie-break to win 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 after two hours and 11 minutes in the baking Tokyo heat.

Brazil have sent tennis players to every Games since the sport was reintroduced to the Olympics in 1988.

 

Brazil’s Laura Pigossi (R) and Brazil’s Luisa Stefani pose after they defeated Russian pair Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina to win the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women’s doubles tennis match for the bronze medal at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

 

Kudermetova and Vesnina, who will also play in Sunday’s mixed doubles final alongside Aslan Karatsev, led 9-5 in the breaker but failed to secure victory.

Pigossi and Stefani sealed their historic medal with a brilliant run of six straight points.



