At Least Four Killed, Several Houses Burnt In Plateau Attack

At least four persons have been killed and several houses burnt in attacks on two village; Zanwah and Nchetahu of Miango District in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attackers were said to have invaded the villages on Saturday night killing four people and leaving several others injured, while an additional four corpses were said to be recovered from the bush on Sunday.

In their account of the incident, the police in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Gabriel Ubah, said the command received a report of a conflict between gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia and youths from Irigwe community.

They said four natives were killed and 50 houses were burnt.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Egbuka, has visited the scene in the company of other senior officers of the command.

Ubah says the CP has now ordered an investigation into the matter.