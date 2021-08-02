30 Out Of 65 Private Airplanes Liable To Pay Duties To FG – Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that 30 out of 65 private airplanes verified are liable to pay required duties to the Federal Government.

This is according to the Customs Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah during an ongoing verification exercise on Monday in Abuja.

Mr. Attah explained that some of these planes came into the country by the Temporary Importation Agreement which allows them to bring the jets without payment because it was secured by a bond.

He said that thereafter many of them failed to turn up to pay on the expiration of the agreement which necessitated the verification.

The Customs Service spokesman said the exercise would allow more revenue to accrue to the Federal Government because those who failed to adhere to the agreement would be made to pay the duties.

He however said the verification has been extended for a further two weeks which will end on August 6, 2021.

“Considering the rising number of compliance and the number of jets that are liable for payment of duties as well as indications by those people to do so, the Comptroller- General has again graciously given them another two weeks.

“And also, it will ensure every collectible revenue is collected into the coffers of the Federal Government”.