Germany To Offer COVID Booster Shots From September
Germany will start offering COVID booster shots to the elderly and at-risk from September, the health ministry said, citing concerns over “a reduced or rapidly declining immune response” among some groups.
The booster shot — either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna — will also be offered to anyone who received the two-dose Astrazeneca or single-dose Johnson & Johnson jabs, the health ministry said, “in the interests of preventative healthcare”.
