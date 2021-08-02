Advertisement

Germany To Offer COVID Booster Shots From September

Channels Television  
Updated August 2, 2021
In this file photo Pfizer vaccines are seen kept on the table CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

 

Germany will start offering COVID booster shots to the elderly and at-risk from September, the health ministry said, citing concerns over “a reduced or rapidly declining immune response” among some groups.

The booster shot — either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna — will also be offered to anyone who received the two-dose Astrazeneca or single-dose Johnson & Johnson jabs, the health ministry said, “in the interests of preventative healthcare”.



