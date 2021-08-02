Kaduna Doctors Partially Comply As NARD Resumes Strike

The nationwide strike embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) over their unresolved agreement with the Federal Government has been partially complied with by resident doctors in Kaduna State.

NARD had on Saturday directed its members across the country to embark on a total strike on Monday following irregularities in the payment of salaries to the house officers.

National President of the association, Dr Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa, had during a meeting in Umuahia, blamed the industrial action on the inability of the Federal Government to meet the demands of the doctors.

But in Kaduna State, there was partial compliance with the directive issued by the national body of NARD on Monday.

While resident doctors in the federal tertiary hospitals such as the National Eye Centre and Ahmadu Bello Teaching hospital Zaria have complied with the directive by the national body, their counterparts at the state-owned hospitals, are yet to join in the strike.

The President of the Association of Resident Doctors at National Eye Centre, Dr. Sadiq Suleiman told Channels Television on the telephone that the doctors are unlikely to resume until their demands are met.

However, it is a different story at the state-owned Barau Dikko Teaching hospital, as doctors offered full services like in a normal situation, with both in and outpatients being attended to by the doctors.

President of the Association of Resident Doctors in the hospital, Dr Sayyid Muhammed said they are yet to join in the strike as they have their own local issues.

He, however, threatened that they will not hesitate to join in the national strike if the federal government failed to yield to the demands of the National Association of Resident Doctors over-improved welfare of their members and clinical services.