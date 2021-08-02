Tokyo Olympics: Amusan Finishes 4th In Women’s Hurdles Final

In the final race of the Women’s 100m hurdles event, Team Nigeria’s Oluwatobiloba Amusan got so close to winning a bronze medal.

Amusan got off to a late start, fought her way back but couldn’t catch up with Jamaica’s Megan Tapper who took home the bronze with a time of 12.55 seconds. The Nigerian crossed the line in 12.60 seconds to finish fourth.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the title, Puerto Rico’s historic first gold in Athletics, and also became the second Puerto Rican to ever win a gold medal. since Tennis player, Monica Puig won Puerto Rico’s first gold medal at the Rio 2016 games.

The 24-year-old clocked a time of 12.37 seconds at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, followed home by Kendra Harrison of the USA who finished in 12.52 seconds.

Camacho-Quinn did not improve on the Olympic record of 12.26 she ran in the semi-finals but she will definitely cherish the win and hopefully help her get over the devastating disqualification experience she suffered in 2016.

It is a painful experience for Amusan who came to the Tokyo Games in fine form and has now finished 4th for the second time at a major competition in 2 years.