Tokyo Olympics: Amusan Finishes 4th In Women’s Hurdles Final

Austin Okon Akpan  
Updated August 2, 2021
Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn reacts next to Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan after winning the women’s 100m hurdles final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2, 2021.
In the final race of the Women’s 100m hurdles event, Team Nigeria’s Oluwatobiloba Amusan got so close to winning a bronze medal.

Amusan got off to a late start, fought her way back but couldn’t catch up with Jamaica’s Megan Tapper who took home the bronze with a time of 12.55 seconds. The Nigerian crossed the line in 12.60 seconds to finish fourth.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the title, Puerto Rico’s historic first gold in Athletics, and also became the second Puerto Rican to ever win a gold medal. since Tennis player, Monica Puig won Puerto Rico’s first gold medal at the Rio 2016 games.

The 24-year-old clocked a time of 12.37 seconds at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, followed home by Kendra Harrison of the USA who finished in 12.52 seconds.

Camacho-Quinn did not improve on the Olympic record of 12.26 she ran in the semi-finals but she will definitely cherish the win and hopefully help her get over the devastating disqualification experience she suffered in 2016.

It is a painful experience for Amusan who came to the Tokyo Games in fine form and has now finished 4th for the second time at a major competition in 2 years.



