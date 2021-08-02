Tokyo 2020: Igali Praises Oborududu, Says Wrestlers Not Under Pressure

The Caretaker Chairman of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, on Monday said the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games could have been Team Nigeria’s best chance to be on the multiple podia.

Igali, a former member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, stated that the federation had done enough to put Nigerian wrestlers in the mix for medals at the games ongoing in Japan.

“We will continue to do our best and that is sacrosanct. I am glad that the whole country is getting to know a bit about the work we have been doing,” he said.

The Olympic gold medallist believes the wrestlers have had the opportunity to exhibit their talents at the Olympics, noting that their performance has been commendable.

“We are on the brink of jostling for the gold medal. There is no undue pressure or distraction from any quarter. The Wrestlers are not under any pressure.

“I can boldly say the athletes have the full backing of the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, who has been very supportive of the team,” he stated.

The federation chief noted that Blessing Oborududu, who recently booked a spot in the Women’s Freestyle 68kg wrestling final, was their project since the inception of his tenure.

He explained that the athlete was discovered from an inter-house wrestling competition at a high school after which she was invited to the national camp in 2007.

“The wrestling team (members) are determined more than ever, to continue with their superlative performance and you can see how everyone in Nigeria is anxious to see us do well,” Igali said.