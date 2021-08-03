Advertisement

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 11 New Deaths, 444 Cases

Channels Television  
Updated August 3, 2021
A medical official performs a throat swab on a resident of Mabushi in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory Abuja as part of the community testing for COVID-19… on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV
A medical official performs a throat swab on a resident of Mabushi in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory Abuja as part of the community testing for COVID-19… on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

Nigeria has recorded 11 deaths and 444 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, says the nation’s health protection agency against infectious diseases.

The NCDC confirmed this via its official website on Monday taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 2,160.

Of the confirmed cases, Lagos recorded a worrisome number of infections  (275), while Rivers state followed with an equally growing number (63).

Other states included Akwa -Ibom  (62), Gombe (22), Ogun (8), FCT (4), Edo (3), Imo (2), Kano (1), Nasarawa(1), Sokoto (1), Jigawa (1), Ebonyi (1).

To date, 174,759 cases have been confirmed and 165,037 cases have been discharged in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, 32 Delta variant cases of COVID-19 have also been reported in five states across the country the NCDC said on Monday.

The B.1.617.2. Delta variant has become a major source of concern in recent times as a result of its rapid increase in several countries, including the United States.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has advised Nigerians against travelling to Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Cross Rivers, Kano, Plateau, and the FCT during this period, except when it was absolutely necessary.

 



More on Headlines

Tokyo Olympics: Oborududu Wins Silver In Women Wrestling

Tokyo Olympics: Ese Brume Wins Nigeria’s First Medal

32 COVID-19 Delta Variant Cases Confirmed In Four States, FCT – NCDC

Ex-RRS Commander Tunji Disu Replaces Abba Kyari As IRT Head

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV