Delta Variant: Akwa Ibom Orders One Million Doses Of Vaccine

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel says his administration has ordered one million doses of vaccines to curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor disclosed this while speaking at a family event organised by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Nathaniel Adiakpan at Afaha Ubiumn in Onna Local Government Area of the state.

“We are also ordering new sets of vaccines, don’t mind what they are writing about vaccines, take them. One million vaccines should be coming in, please let people take them, especially if you are above 40 years,” the governor said.

He urged residents to ignore rumours that suggest the vaccine is not safe; and assured that the vaccine has gone through trials that have confirmed that it is safe.

He also advised residents to adhere strictly to safety and prevention protocols.

“I want to raise a strong warning, whether you believe it or not, this COVID-19 is real, please, protect yourself, and don’t take it for granted, simple hygiene can help you a lot,” the governor said.

He warned residents against involvement in activities that could expose them to the virus.