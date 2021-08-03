Drug Abuse Highest In Southwest – NDLEA

The Chairman of the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) Buba Marwa has raised concerns over drug abuse, saying the southwest is rated at 22.4% which is the highest in the country.

The NDLEA boss stated this on Monday during a visit to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

He commended the support and understanding of the Ogun state government in the reduction of prevalence in the state.

He said, “With the high prevalence of drug abuse in the country, I want to solicit your excellency’s support in combating the menace in the state. As we all know, drug abuse destroys life, community and it has no respect for age, gender and religion, hence the need to engage critical stakeholders in the fight to stem the tide of this social malaise.”

While commending Governor Dapo Abiodun for partnering with the agency in combating the menace in the state, he noted that the NDLEA has finalised plans to build barracks for its operatives to further secure their lives from drug barons and peddlers.

The state governor presented a patrol vehicle and motorcycles to support the operations of the agency.

The chairman of the agency gave staggering statistics of drug prevalence in Lagos as 33% while Ogun state is 17%.