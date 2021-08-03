Abba Kyari: Ensure Due Process Is Followed, Says Ozekhome

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN) Mike Ozekhome, has asked that due process should be followed in the case of international fraud in which a Deputy Commissioner for Police, Abba Kyari, has been indicted.

He asked that the extradition law of 2005 must be followed and the US must write to Nigeria through its envoy before the process of extradition can begin.

“The US must first make a written case through their envoy in Nigeria saying they want Abba Kyari back in America.

“They must state the offence he allegedly committed in America, if he has been tried or jailed, they must attach a certification of conviction”.

The Senior Advocate said this on Tuesday during Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He said that if Nigeria really wants to save the image of Abba Kyari that the Attorney General is supposed to take over the entire matter and look at the reasons why he is wanted in their country.

His comments follow the issuing of an arrest warrant by a U.S magistrate judge, Otis Wright in the case involving popular socialite, Ramon Igbalode, a.k.a Hushpuppi.

Similarly, the Executive Director, Corruption Observatory, Richard Ovie, has asked that Abba Kyari should not be shielded but that the steps taken are positive and are being followed the way they ought to be.

He is of the opinion that Kyari should not be released to the US without investigations done underground.

“Abba Kyari will not be released to the US just like that, Nigeria is not a ‘Banana Republic'”.

“There is an agreement between both countries, but first, a thorough investigation has to be conducted here before extradition.

“We need to do our own internal investigation here and ensure that what the FBI found out is also what we have found out here and based on that we will begin to consummate the process of extradition”, he added.

According to documents unsealed in the US, Mr. Kyari had arrested and jailed one Chibuzo Vincent, at the behest of Hushpuppi.

He also allegedly sent Hushpuppi bank account details into which he (Hushpuppi) could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment.

Mr Kyari, in a Facebook post on Thursday, however, denied the allegations.

The Police Service Commission on August 1 suspended Abba Kyari pending the outcome of the investigation in respect to his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States.

He was later replaced by a former commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos State, Tunji Disu.