FUTA Students Protest Death Of Colleague, Blames Institution

Students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) in Ondo State staged a protest on Tuesday over the death of their colleague, Daniel Adeyinka.

Adeyinka was the 200 level student of the Department of Software Engineering at the institution who died in an auto crash on Monday.

During the demonstration to condemn his death, the visibly angry students barricaded the main road to the school and set a bonfire at the main entrance of the university.

They carried placards with various inscriptions, chanting songs to express their anger with the university management.

The protesting students described the death of Adeyinka, who died as a result of injuries sustained in the auto crash in Akure, as very unfortunate.

According to them, what angered them is that there was no ambulance to convey the victim and others involved in the accident to a hospital in Owo town.

In a chat with reporters, the President of the Students Union Government of the university, Ibiyemi Abiodun, decried in the matter in which Adeyinka died.

He wondered why there was no fuel in the ambulances of the university’s medical centre to convey the accident victims to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo for better treatment.

Efforts made to reach the university management on the incident yielded no positive result as no one was available to speak with the reporters.

But the institution later issued a statement in which it described the death of the student as unfortunate and regrettable.

It noted that the other three victims were treated and stabilized but late Adeyinka was not responding to treatment.

“The medical report from a private hospital which was brought along with him (Adeyinka) indicates that the student was clinically not responsive by 1:30am, well before they got to the health centre at about 3:20am.

“The university has ordered an immediate review of the incident in order to ascertain the circumstances leading to it,” the statement said.