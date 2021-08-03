Six Killed In Fresh Kaduna Attack

No fewer than six people have been killed during separate attacks carried out by gunmen in four communities in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A report from the Headquarters of Operation Safe Haven on Tuesday said the armed assailants invaded Kigom, Kikoba, Kishisho and Ungwa Magaji Magaji villages on Monday morning, and open fire on the locals, and in the process, killed six people.

In addition to the casualties, eight houses, farmlands and some other valuable property were burnt down by the gunmen.

They were said to have retreated from the area following the arrival of troops who engaged them in a gun battle.

According to the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the military and other security agencies are working with the governments of Kaduna and Plateau States, towards containing the renewed cycle of violence in Kauru local government of Kaduna State and Bassa LGA of Plateau State respectively.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attack, describing it as an action of depraved entities stripped of every shred of humanity.

The Governor while praying for the repose of the souls of the victims, also tasked security agencies working in the area to sustain thorough investigations into the incident.