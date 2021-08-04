BREAKING: Court Restrains DSS, AGF From Arresting Sunday Igboho, Blocking His Bank Accounts

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has granted an ex-parte motion restraining the Department of State Services and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami from arresting, the Yoruba nation agitator Mr. Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The court also restrained the DSS and Mr. Malami from intimidating, harassing, and blocking the bank accounts of Mr. Igboho.

The presiding Judge, Justice Akintola gave the order on Wednesday following an ex-parte motion moved by Mr. Igboho’s lawyer Yomi Aliu (SAN) at the court.

Speaking to journalists after the court proceedings, Mr Aliu said “The court has ordered that he must not be arrested, detained, killed in the next 14 days”.

The lawyer also said that his accounts should not be blocked.