COVID-19: Three Dead As Nigeria Records 505 New Cases

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded three more deaths and 505 new cases of COVID-19 in various parts of the country.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for the Disease Control (NCDC) in an update on its website, on Tuesday night.

The agency noted that the latest statistics were drawn across 15 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

“On the 3rd of August 2021, 505 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“The 505 new cases are reported from 13 states-Lagos (275), Rivers (63), Akwa Ibom (62), Gombe (22), Ogun (8), FCT (4), Edo (3), Imo (2), Kano (1), Nasarawa(1), Sokoto (1), Jigawa (1), Ebonyi (1),” NCDC said.

With the latest statistics, the NCDC said the total number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 175,264.

READ ALSO: 23 Killed, 260 Infected In Sokoto Stomach Flu Outbreak

However, 165,122 cases have been discharged and 2,163 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

As Nigeria’s confirmed cases continue to rise with fears and panic from citizens, authorities have yet to officially declare a third wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has lamented that the rise in the number of COVID-19 -related fatalities recorded in the last week presents a worrying trend of the third wave of the pandemic.

The governor, in a post on his official Facebook page, described the increase in the number of cases as ‘frightening.’

“From the last week in July into the present month, the positivity rate in Lagos rose to 8.9% with frightening figures of hospitalizations and fatalities.

“There has been an eight-fold increase in the infection rate in Lagos, resulting in 4,300 confirmed cases in July alone, while 352 patients were admitted into the state-run isolation facilities,” the governor said.

He, therefore, urged residents of Lagos and the whole country to be more vigilant and still adhere to all safety protocols, adding that 30 Covid related deaths were recorded in the last six days.