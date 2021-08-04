‘I Am Fine’: Enekwechi Focused On Shot Put Final After Viral Laundry Video

Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi says he is undeterred in his quest for a medal at the Tokyo Games after he shared a video of himself washing his “only” jersey ahead of his next outing.

The US-based shot-putter posted a video of himself washing his jersey in a sink under running tap water.

“When you made the Olympic Finals, but you only have one jersey,” he captioned the now-deleted TikTok video which had sparked debates about the welfare of Nigeria’s contingent to Japan.

But on Wednesday, Enekwechi assured Nigerians that the development has not affected his preparations for the shot put finals where he is expected to make a podium finish.

“Nigerians I am fine. I am glad I made the finals and happy to represent Nigeria. Don’t worry about unnecessary distraction!” he posted on his Instagram stories.

“Everything is sorted out and I am focused on competing tomorrow and being at my best,” the three-time national champion and two-time African champion added.

The ministry of sports as well as the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) are yet to comment on the matter as of the time of this report.

The shot put final at the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled for Friday, August 5 and Enekwechi is expected to add to Nigeria’s medal haul in the sports fiesta.