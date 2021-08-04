Jack Grealish Set To Complete £100m Move To Man City – Reports

Aston Villa playmaker, Jack Grealish, is set to join Manchester City for £100million today according to reports coming from England.

The Premier League champions had been in the running to sign Grealish and they have maintained a dogged pursuit, opening talks over their bid last week.

The 25-year-old is expected to earn in excess of £230,000-a-week at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite the ongoing transfer saga, Grealish had reported to training with Aston Villa on Monday after his holidays to the Greek islands of Mykonos and Dubrovnik.

According to Daily mail, Grealish had been holding crunch talks with Aston Villa’s sporting director, Johan Lange earlier in the week stating his intention to move to the next stage of his career.

The Citizens are yet to make a comment on the move but it is understood that the deal could be completed before City’s Community Shield clash against Leicester City on Saturday.

Villa are also intent on challenging the top six in the Premier League and have completed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey for £30m as a possible replacement for Grealish.