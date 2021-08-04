Matawalle Officially Registers As Member Of APC

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has officially registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and received his membership card.

Governor Matawalle received his membership card on Wednesday at his polling unit in Maradun South 001.

Two former governors of the state, Senator Ahmad Bakura and Mahmud Shinkafi as well as two former deputies Ibrahim Muhammad and Muktar Anka witnessed the collection of his (Matawalle) membership card.

Other notable personalities at the formal flagging off of the APC registration and revalidation of the membership card include Ambassador Bashir Yuguda, Honourable Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, Engineer Abu Magaji and the Chief of Staff to the Speaker National Assembly, Rt. Hon Sanusi Garba Rikiji and the Speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Nasiru Maazu Magarya.

The exercise is scheduled to take place in all the 147 wards across the 14 local government areas of the state with the sole objective of registering new members who recently joined the party along with governor Matawalle

Addressing the mamouth crowd shortly after receiving his membership card, governor Matawalle said the registration and revalidation excercise in the state is aimed at giving equal opportunity to all party members at all levels as prescribed in the party constitution.

He said the development will allow internal democracy to thrive in the state to ensure party structures that will produce good leaders for the party.

The governor also expressed satisfaction with the turnout of APC party faithful at the registration centres predicting that the party will draw over two million people in the state during the stipulated period.

Matawalle also applauded the leadership qualities of the party at the National level under the President Muhammadu Buhari for creating enabling environment for the people of the state to register.

He assured of uniting all the party members into one family that will speak with one strong and respected voice to be heard all over the country.

The governor further assured of fairness, justice and an enabling environment for politicking in the party and promised to uphold and allow people to select leaders of their choice.

He however noted that all these cannot happen without being a registered member of the party as provided by the constitution.

Earlier in his welcome address the chairman of the state Caretaker Committee, Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha called on all members of the party in the state to come out enmass and register to become full members of the party.

He described party membership as the most important tool for standing any election in the country

Senator Nasiha also commended governor Matawalle for uniting party members in the state and ensuring that they work as a family at all levels.

Presenting the membership card to the governor, Chairman of the Registration and Revalidation Excercise Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir Masari said they were sent to the state by the APC National leadership to come to Zamfara and register new members as well as revalidate the registration of those with the membership card with a view of making the party more formidable and accomodating to all interests.

He assured that his Committee will carry out the exercise as required by the party constitution for the purpose of having a united political party in Zamfara State.

He further said, the members of the committee were people of proven integrity whose sole objective is to register all eligible party members for the purpose of cooperation, unity, and development of the party and its supporters.

Ibrahim Kabir Masari said the registration exercise should be done diligently and with utmost urgency so that Zamfara State delegates will fully participate in the forthcoming APC National convention

The event was attended by all the three senators from the state, Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha, Senator Sahabi Ya’u Kaura and Senator Lawal Hassan Dan-Iya, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, Members of National and State Assemblies, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Directors General, party members and large turnout supporters among others.