PDP BoT Member Emordi Dumps Party, Joins APC

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Senator Joy Emordi, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress.

Chairman of APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, formally received the senator on Wednesday in a brief ceremony in Abuja.

According to a statement by the Director General, Press and Media to Governor Buni, Emordi, said she was convinced that the future of a prosperous and united Nigeria lies in the ruling party.

She also described the APC leadership as genuinely committed to a united Nigeria that has plans for the future generation.”

Meanwhile, Governor Buni said the coming of Senator Emordi and other prominent politicians from the South-East into the APC will promote national unity.

This is coming 24 hours after seven national officers of the PDP resigned from their roles in the party.

The party chieftains in different letters addressed to its National Secretary on Tuesday alleged being sidelined and unfairly treated by the National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

Some of the executive members include the National Deputy Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi; Deputy National Organising Secretary, Hassan Yakubu; and the Deputy National Woman Leader, Hadizat Umoru.

This latest event fuels the crisis rocking the leadership of the party after a former spokesperson of the party’s presidential Campaign, Kasim Afegbua, accused the chairman and the leadership of series of offences.

Afegbua had called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in April, to probe the party’s leadership.