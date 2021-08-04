Advertisement

PUMA Terminates Four-Year Contract With Nigeria

Channels Television  
Updated August 4, 2021

 

German sportswear manufacturing giants PUMA has terminated its four-year contract with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

In the letter of termination of Sponsoring and Licensing Agreement, issued on Wednesday PUMA said, “we are referring to the licensing and sponsoring agreement signed between our company and your federation”.

“As a direct consequence of the recent developments, particularly at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 and pursuant to clauses 9.2 and 7.3 of the Agreement, we hereby terminate the Agreement with immediate effect.

“PUMA especially declares to be discharged from any or all obligations towards all stakeholders involved and reserves all rights against these entities and individuals,” the statement added.

The termination of the deal comes amidst an alleged leadership tussle between the Ibrahim Gusau-led AFN board and that headed by the Minister for Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare.

Consequently, the minister is said to have vowed that the Nigerian Athletes will not wear the PUMA kits.

The Department of State Services had last year cleared Gusau and his vice president Sunday Adeleye over corruption allegations levelled against him by the sports ministry.



More on Sports

Liverpool Keeper Alisson Signs Six-Year Contract Extension

Eriksen Visits Inter Training Ground Nearly Two Months After Euro Collapse

Canada’s De Grasse Strikes Gold In Olympic 200m

Tokyo 2020: Kenya’s Korir, Rotich Dominate Men’s 800 Metres Final

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV