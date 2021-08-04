PUMA Terminates Four-Year Contract With Nigeria

German sportswear manufacturing giants PUMA has terminated its four-year contract with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

In the letter of termination of Sponsoring and Licensing Agreement, issued on Wednesday PUMA said, “we are referring to the licensing and sponsoring agreement signed between our company and your federation”.

“As a direct consequence of the recent developments, particularly at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 and pursuant to clauses 9.2 and 7.3 of the Agreement, we hereby terminate the Agreement with immediate effect.

“PUMA especially declares to be discharged from any or all obligations towards all stakeholders involved and reserves all rights against these entities and individuals,” the statement added.

The termination of the deal comes amidst an alleged leadership tussle between the Ibrahim Gusau-led AFN board and that headed by the Minister for Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare.

Consequently, the minister is said to have vowed that the Nigerian Athletes will not wear the PUMA kits.

The Department of State Services had last year cleared Gusau and his vice president Sunday Adeleye over corruption allegations levelled against him by the sports ministry.