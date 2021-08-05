Advertisement

Nigeria Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Infections In Six Months

Channels Television  
Updated August 5, 2021
A health worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit tests a swab sample for COVID-19 at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on September 3, 2020. NOAH SEELAM / AFP

 

Nigeria has recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections in six months with 747 new infections and four deaths, as the third wave of the pandemic worsens.

The cases, confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, are the highest since February 19 when 1,492 cases were confirmed as the second wave of the pandemic was tapering off.

According to the latest NCDC release, Lagos had the highest number of infections on Wednesday with 488 cases. Akwa Ibom followed with 121 infections, while Oyo had 29 cases.

Others are Rivers (25), Ogun (15), FCT (13), Kaduna (13), Kwara (11), Ekiti (10), Osun (10), Edo (6), Abia (3), Anambra (2), and Plateau (1).

In all, Nigeria has confirmed 176,011 cases. Out of that number 165,208 patients have recovered and 2,167 people have died.

Delta Variant

The Federal Government, the Lagos Government and health experts have raised concerns about the increasing cases in the country, especially now that the Delta variant of the pandemic has been detected in some states in the country.

They are particularly worried by the widespread violations of COVID-19 protocols by citizens and the likely implications for the nation.

A national strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has also increased the concerns.

On Monday, the NCDC had confirmed that 32 Delta variant cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the country.

The variant which spreads faster and has devastated India is a major source of concern due to its rapid increase in several countries, including the United States.

Director-General of the NCDC Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu said 19 of the 32 confirmed Delta variant cases were reported in Akwa Ibom State with the remaining cases identified in Lagos, Cross River, and Oyo states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In view of the growing cases, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, advised Nigerians against travelling to Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Cross River, Kano, Plateau, and the FCT during this period, except when it was absolutely necessary.

 

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos64,9785,98458,529465
FCT20,02111019,742169
Kaduna9,190419,08465
Plateau9,112479,00857
Rivers7,7872907,395102
Oyo7,2172826,797138
Edo4,961314,745185
Ogun4,820914,67158
Kano4,030243,896110
Ondo3,607853,45567
Kwara3,2461233,06855
Akwa Ibom2,8088451,93726
Delta2,691632,55672
Osun2,627332,54153
Enugu2,490162,44529
Nasarawa2,403192,34539
Gombe2,186522,09044
Katsina2,161582,06934
Ebonyi2,047132,00232
Anambra1,920751,82619
Abia1,736321,68222
Imo1,688271,62437
Bauchi1,55321,53417
Benue1,366151,32724
Borno1,34411,30538
Adamawa1,13441,09832
Taraba1,001097724
Ekiti99210387811
Niger9612791420
Bayelsa9462589526
Sokoto7871274728
Jigawa5622552116
Yobe49904909
Kebbi4504239216
Cross River4372539418
Zamfara24842368
Kogi5032


More on Headlines

FG Asks Resident Doctors To Resume Work, Says States Are Responsible For Most Of Their Demands

PDP BOT Holds Emergency Meeting, Seeks Ways To Resolve Crisis

FG Approves $1.4bn For Rehabilitation Of Warri, Kaduna Refineries

Tinubu Hale And Hearty, Sanwo-Olu Says After UK Trip

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV