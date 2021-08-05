Nigeria Records Highest Daily COVID-19 Infections In Six Months

Nigeria has recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 infections in six months with 747 new infections and four deaths, as the third wave of the pandemic worsens.

The cases, confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, are the highest since February 19 when 1,492 cases were confirmed as the second wave of the pandemic was tapering off.

According to the latest NCDC release, Lagos had the highest number of infections on Wednesday with 488 cases. Akwa Ibom followed with 121 infections, while Oyo had 29 cases.

Others are Rivers (25), Ogun (15), FCT (13), Kaduna (13), Kwara (11), Ekiti (10), Osun (10), Edo (6), Abia (3), Anambra (2), and Plateau (1).

In all, Nigeria has confirmed 176,011 cases. Out of that number 165,208 patients have recovered and 2,167 people have died.

Delta Variant

The Federal Government, the Lagos Government and health experts have raised concerns about the increasing cases in the country, especially now that the Delta variant of the pandemic has been detected in some states in the country.

They are particularly worried by the widespread violations of COVID-19 protocols by citizens and the likely implications for the nation.

A national strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has also increased the concerns.

On Monday, the NCDC had confirmed that 32 Delta variant cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the country.

The variant which spreads faster and has devastated India is a major source of concern due to its rapid increase in several countries, including the United States.

Director-General of the NCDC Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu said 19 of the 32 confirmed Delta variant cases were reported in Akwa Ibom State with the remaining cases identified in Lagos, Cross River, and Oyo states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In view of the growing cases, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, advised Nigerians against travelling to Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Oyo, Cross River, Kano, Plateau, and the FCT during this period, except when it was absolutely necessary.