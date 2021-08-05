Tokyo 2020: Enekwechi Finishes 12th In Men’s Shot Put Final

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi on Thursday failed to add to Nigeria’s medal tally in the Men’s shot put final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Enekwechi had claimed gold at the 2019 African Games in Rabat with a throw of 21.28 metres but the athlete could only manage a 19.74 metres distance placing him last overall.

World record holder in both the indoor and outdoor events in shot put, Ryan Crouser of the United States, smashed his previous Olympic record of 22.52 metres set at the Rio Games with a personal best of 23.30 metres.

2019 World Champion, Joe Kovacs, also of the US, won the silver medal while New Zealander Tom Walsh settled for bronze with a throw of 22.47metres.

Enekwechi, 28, made the headlines on Tuesday and Wednesday after a video of him washing his jersey in a sink went viral.

He had posted the video himself on his TikTok handle with the caption, “When you made the Olympic Finals, but you only have one jersey”.

The now-deleted video sparked controversies about the welfare of Nigeria’s contingent to Japan.

Enekwechi would later go on to assure Nigerians that the development had not hampered his preparations ahead of the finals.

Unfortunately, he didn’t win.