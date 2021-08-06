Criticising Buhari’s Handling Of Bandits, Secessionists Is ‘Pure Hatred’ – Adesina

Those accusing the President of handling bandits and terrorists with a softer hand than the way secessionists are being treated have full of hatred, Mr Femi Adesina has said.

Adesina, who is President Muhammadu Buhari’s media adviser, made the statement while defending his principal in a piece titled ‘See How They’re Being Sent To God To Answer For Their Crimes’.

“It amazes, even confounds, to hear some people say President Muhammadu Buhari should go after Boko Haram terrorists and bandits with the same gusto he has displayed against separatists in the country,” he said.

“Amazing and confounding because what the Buhari government does daily in the north-east, north-west, and north-central parts of the country, where terrorists and bandits abound, is send them to God to answer for their crimes.

“Why then do some people claim that certain troublers of the country are being treated with softer hands, than some others? This could be due to deliberate ignorance, mischief, or pure hatred.”

‘Hate Their Own Country’

The President’s spokesman stated that it was not new as his position had been confirmed by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, on the day he was decorated with his new rank.

He reminded critics of the President’s directives to the nation’s security forces to crush all violent criminals and those sponsoring insurrection in the country.

Amid the continued outcry that the Nigerian leader had been softer on bandits than separatists, Adesina insisted that President Buhari’s order was carried out without fear or favour.

Those who keenly follow the war against insurgency and banditry in the North, according to him, will honestly admit that every effort is being made to extirpate the evil from the nation.

The presidential spokesman insisted that the present administration was cleaning the country of vermin.

“The baby that swears that his mother will not sleep, will himself keep forceful vigil. All over the country, terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, all types of criminals are being spoken to in the language they understand.

“And the victory of good over evil is sure, inexorable. Yet some people say they see nothing that the government is doing. Pitiable souls. Of all men most miserable,” he said.

Adesina added, “May God bless our troops. May He protect them, reward their labour of love. As for the cynics and skeptics, may God have mercy on them, open their eyes, and help them not to hate their own country any longer.”