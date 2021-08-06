NDDC: Youth Leaders Summon Emergency Meeting Over Forensic Audit Report

The leadership of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, led by Comrade Terry Obieh, has summoned an emergency meeting over the conclusion and submission of a forensic audit report of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The meeting is also expected to discuss the constitution of the substantive Board of the NDDC.

In a statement, signed by Comrade Terry Obieh, and made available to newsmen, the meeting will be attended by Presidents of various Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youths organizations.

The meeting is slated for August 13 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered a forensic audit of the NDDC on October 2019 to probe alleged financial misappropriation.

In June, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, had assured that the report would be ready in July, after which the substantive board will be constituted.