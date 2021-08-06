Advertisement

Nigeria Records More Deaths As COVID-19 Cases Increase

Channels Television  
Updated August 6, 2021
Despite the spike in cases, many Nigerians have abandoned recommended safety protocols.

 

Nigeria’s has reported more deaths from COVID-19 complications as infections continue to rise in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 566 new cases and 11 deaths across the country on Thursday.

According to the latest NCDC data, Lagos had the highest number of infections with 283 cases. Akwa Ibom followed with 88 infections, while Oyo had 62.

Others are Rivers (62), FCT (18), Ogun (17), Ekiti (12), Kwara (11), Plateau (6), Zamfara (3), Kaduna (2), and Katsina (2).

In all, Nigeria has confirmed 176,577 cases. Out of that number, 165,323 patients have been discharged and 2,178 people have died in 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory.

READ ALSO: Microsoft Mandates Vaccinations For Workers

A Third Wave?

File photo: Fire service men are seen fumigating a government building on the second day of a 14-day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Abuja, Nigeria on April 1, 2020. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun / Channels TV

 

There have been fears that the country was already entering into the third wave of the pandemic but authorities have warned political parties and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols in the conduct of all political events in the country.

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 have asked them to ensure mandatory use of face masks for everyone attending such political events.

It stated that persons without face masks should not be allowed access to the venues, while hand hygiene facilities should be made available for people before gaining access to the venues.

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos65,2616,26758,529465
FCT20,03912719,742170
Kaduna9,192429,08466
Plateau9,118539,00857
Rivers7,8493277,420102
Oyo7,2793306,810139
Edo4,961234,753185
Ogun4,8371064,67259
Kano4,030243,896110
Ondo3,607853,45567
Kwara3,2571343,06855
Akwa Ibom2,8968881,97632
Delta2,691632,55672
Osun2,627332,54153
Enugu2,490162,44529
Nasarawa2,403192,34539
Gombe2,186522,09044
Katsina2,163572,07135
Ebonyi2,047132,00232
Anambra1,920751,82619
Abia1,736321,68222
Imo1,688271,62437
Bauchi1,55321,53417
Benue1,366151,32724
Borno1,34411,30538
Adamawa1,13441,09832
Ekiti1,0049989411
Taraba1,001097724
Niger9612791420
Bayelsa9462589526
Sokoto787175828
Jigawa5622552116
Yobe49904909
Kebbi4504239216
Cross River4372539418
Zamfara25172368
Kogi5032


