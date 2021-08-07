Buhari Rejoices With ‘Selfless’ Ngige On 69th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday felicitated with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige as the latter turned 69.

In a goodwill message signed by Presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina, the President described Ngige as a patriot.

“The President joins the medical profession, labour community, the legislature, where the celebrant served as Senator, and people of Anambra State, whom he served as Governor, to salute Dr Ngige for his selfless stewardship to community, state, country and humanity, wishing him greater health, strength and sound mind,” Adesina’s statement said.

“As he interfaces between government and organized labour, working for industrial harmony, President Buhari wishes the Minister well in all his endeavours.”

Ngige is at the forefront of the Federal Government’s engagement with striking resident doctors.

On Friday, the Minister threatened to replace striking doctors if they do not resume work by Monday.