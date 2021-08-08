60 Dead As Cholera Outbreak Hits Katsina Communities

At least sixty persons lost have their lives across many communities in Katsina State following the outbreak of cholera in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Yakubu Danja disclosed this on Saturday during the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the State chapter of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) held in the state capital.

He, however, did not indicate when the deaths were recorded.

Danja who revealed that health education regarding the prevention and management of the disease as well as active case search and surveillance were ongoing across the 34 LGAs of the state, explained that assorted drugs had already been purchased by the State Government for distribution to hospitals across the state for the treatment of the disease.

“We are aware of the current outbreak of diarrhea and vomiting that is affecting some communities in the state. The state government is making efforts towards control of the outbreak,” the commissioner said.

“Free drugs for the treatment of this outbreak are been purchased for distribution to hospitals for treatment of the cases.

“Health education on prevention and management of the disease is ongoing. Active case search and surveillance is also ongoing across the state.

“Presently, we have over 1,400 confirmed cases of cholera with over 60 recorded deads. Let me seize this opportunity to draw the attention of the general public to the fact that diarrhea and vomiting is a preventable disease.”

The Health Commissioner further admonished residents in the state to ensure proper environmental sanitation, frequent hand washing, proper food hygiene, washing of all fruits and vegetables before eating as well as proper cooking of food items.

Danja tasked food vendors to ensure that they cover their food items to avoid contact with flies.