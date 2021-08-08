Coalition Of Northern Groups Demand Review Of Kyari’s Suspension

The Coalition of Northern Groups has kicked against the suspension of the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Abba Kyari following his indictment by a US Court.

Spokesman of the Coalition – comprising civil society organisations and non-governmental bodies – Abdulazeez Sulaiman spoke on behalf of the groups at a news conference after its meeting in Kaduna state on Sunday.

He noted that both the Nigerian police authorities and the FBI breached Kyari ‘s fundamental rights by not allowing him to be heard before taking the hasty actions against him.

They have, therefore, demanded an immediate review of the suspension and have also asked that the ongoing investigation with the FBI be transferred to the Nigerian Intelligence Agency.

Mr Kyari was suspended by the Police Service Commission last Sunday following his indictment in the case of alleged fraud linked to popular socialite, Ramon Abbas, a.k.a Hushpuppi.

According to a statement by the commission’s Head of Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the suspension was conveyed in a letter signed by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired justice of the Supreme Court.

It took effect from July 31, and would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation.

The commission also directed the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to furnish it with information on further developments on the matter for necessary further action.

According to documents unsealed over a week ago in the US, Mr Kyari had arrested and jailed one Chibuzo Vincent, at the behest of Hushpuppi.

He also allegedly sent Hushpuppi bank account details into which he (Hushpuppi) could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment.

Mr Kyari, in a Facebook post on Thursday, however, denied the allegations.

Alleged dispute

On July 28, the US Department of Justice had announced that Hushpuppi had been involved “in an elaborate scheme to steal more than $1.1 million from a business person attempting to finance the construction of a school for children in Qatar.”

Six persons were indicted in the investigation.

In laundering the proceeds of the Qatar operation, a dispute broke out among members of the conspiracy, courts documents said.

The dispute allegedly prompted Vincent – one of the members, to contact the victim and inform them of the scam operation.

After this contact, Hushpuppi allegedly arranged to have Vincent jailed in Nigeria by Kyari.

Kyari was also alleged to have provided third-party bank accounts to receive payment for the illegal arrest.

In his defence, he said Vincent had been arrested only because Hushpuppi claimed that he (Vincent) had seriously threatened to attack his family in Nigeria but he was eventually released on bail after no actual threats were discovered.

“Nobody demanded a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi.

“Our focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened,” Kyari said.”