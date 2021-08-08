‘He Conquered The Air’: Obaseki Pays Tribute To Captain Okunbo

Governor Godwin Obaseki has paid glowing tributes to late Edo business mogul Captain Hosa Okunbo, describing him as an outstanding flyer who made his mark at an early age.

In a statement he signed and issued on Sunday afternoon, the Edo State leader hailed Captain Okunbo’s perseverance and business acumen.

“A man of unparalleled energy and accomplishments, Captain Okunbo saw opportunities in adversity and from an early age in life, carved a niche for himself to become one of Nigeria’s most outstanding businessmen,” Obaseki said about Okunbo who died on Saturday night in London following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“A trained pilot, he conquered the air at an early age and set for the waters and land, building enterprises that distinguished him in the business world and embodied the hard work, perseverance, dexterity and acumen that espoused his Edo heritage.”

He condoled the family and friends of the late captain, and said many people from Edo State had benefited from his philanthropic gestures.

“As a mortal, Captain Okunbo was not a perfect person just as none of us can claim to be, but he will be remembered for his undying love for Edo people,” the governor said.

“His desire for the development and progress of our dear state, the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as well as his invaluable contributions to building bridges of peace across the country will never be forgotten.”

READ ALSO: Edo Business Titan Hosa Okunbo Dies

Several reports claimed that his doctors had in 2020 told him (Okunbo) he had only limited time to live.

It was gathered that he was responding to treatment in London and had even planned to return to Nigeria for the coronation ceremony of the Olu of Warri who is his in-law.

Born in Benin City on January 7 1958, Captain Okunbo is survived by a wife and children.