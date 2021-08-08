Police Recover Over 300 Rustled Animals In Katsina

The Police have recovered at least 300 rustled livestock mostly cattle, goats and sheep in Kaduna State.

The feat was recorded on Saturday evening after bandits riding on over 40 motorcycles stormed some villages.

They were said to have rustled the animals after raiding some villages in Safana, Kurfi and Dutsinma LGAs of the state between 17:00 and 20:00.

A combined team of policemen and vigilante group were, however, immediately mobilised and blocked the hoodlums at their exit route into the forest between Dagarawa and Tsaskiya. They engaged them in a fierce gun duel and recovered all the rustled animals.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, noted that many of the bandits responsible for the attack had fled with various bullet wounds.

He said officers of the command are still combing the area with a view to arresting the fleeing bandits or recovering their dead bodies as well as their weapons.