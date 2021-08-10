Bandits Ambush Vehicle Escorting Travellers, Kill One Policeman In Zamfara

Bandits have ambushed a vehicle escorting travellers in Zamfara and in the process killed one policeman.

The incident occurred on Monday when the vehicle was coming from Dansadau community to Gusau with the passengers inside.

A resident of the community, Nuhu Dansadau expressed concern about the situation saying that armoured vehicles have been the only source of protection for travellers in the last few weeks between the two major towns.

He called on the government to take all necessary steps to curtail the activities of bandits in the area.

