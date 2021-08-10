Katsina Cholera Outbreak Death Toll Rises To 75

One hundred and thirty four additional cases of cholera Outbreak have been confirmed with fifteen deaths across 25 Local Government Areas in Katsina State.

This brings the total to 1,534 confirmed cases and 75 deaths.

The State Commissioner of Health, Engineer Yakubu Danja stated this on Tuesday in a press briefing on the outbreak of gastroenteritis recorded in some communities across 25 LGAs in the state that turned out to be the devastating Cholera Outbreak.

Danja confirmed that the state received the first report of suspected diarrhea and vomiting from the 5th May 2021 in Funtua Local Government Area, adding that as of August 8th 2021, a total of 1,534 cases including 75 deaths have been reported from 25 LGAs

Of the reported cases, he said 67% are aged 15 years and above while 3 cases were reported for under 1, stating that of the reported cases, 53% are males.

He explained that a total of 140 samples have been collected so far with 43 RDT positive, 2 culture positive where Funtua LGA had the highest number of cases with 384, followed by Sabuwa with 232, Kafur 215, Charanchi 135, Kankara 71 and Jibia with 69 cases.

In terms of mortality, he said Funtua LGA also leads with 18, followed by Charanchi LGA 14, Jibia LGA 11, Kankara LGA 5 as well as Sabuwa and Rimi having four each.

READ ALSO: NCDC Calls For Action As Cholera Kills 816 In 22 States, FCT

Although, insecurity remains one of the major factor hindering access to some areas for active case search, a lot of response activities have been taking place since the emergence of the outbreak where medical supply kits and other consumables have been distributed to the affected LGAs, according to Danja.

He, therefore, called on the general public to take deliberate effort to improve on their personal and environmental hygiene, regular hand washing with soap and water, boiling of water before drinking, proper cooking and storage of food, thorough washing of vegetables and fruits before eating, washing hands after using the toilet and proper disposal of feces and refuse.

As at Saturday, August 7th 2021, at least sixty (60) people died as a result of the outbreak across many communities.