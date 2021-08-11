Better Security, Economy More Likely Where There Is Unity, Says Osinbajo

A united people working together are more likely to be economically successful, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has said.

Professor Osinbajo stated this on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa by a delegation from the Arewa Concerned People for National Unity and Religious Tolerance from Kano, led by Auwal Maidabino, and Prince Usman Ado-Bayero.

“There is no great nation anywhere that has not had this sort of challenge, especially where you have a multi-racial, multi-religious setup,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

“The greatest nations in the world are multi-racial, multi-religious, and multi-ethnic. As a matter of fact, some of these things are as important as the economy and security … for the reason that a united people – people who see themselves as one – are more likely to be economically successful, more likely to be able to secure themselves and secure their borders, and more likely to work together for the goodness and greatness of their people.”

The Vice President told the delegation that it was the duty of the leadership – political and social – to ensure that the nation focuses on the issues of unity and tolerance.

According to him, religious tolerance and unison is a matter that goes beyond mere advocacy and the greatness of any nation is on account of leaders who deem it fit to build it on the basis of unity and tolerance.

“I think that it is such an important issue that we cannot afford to discount it,” Professor Osinbajo said. “There is a need for us to pay more time and attention to these issues in whatever way we can.

“Every once in a while, we see some threats to the unity of our country, and we must not allow it to happen at all. We must continue not just in the advocacy, but in action that will bring about unity and religious tolerance.”

In his remarks, Maidabino commended the Vice President for his innovative approach to governance and the several initiatives of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, anchored through his office.

His host, he stated, has impacted many Nigerians across different sectors through various schemes such as TraderMoni, National Homegrown School Feeding Programme, N-Power, and the Ease of Doing Business initiative, among others.

“We wish to commend and congratulate you for your contributions in the area of promotion of good governance, transparency, and efficiency as exemplified with the core principles behind the Ease of Doing Business initiative of this government, and for the continuation of your uncompromising dedication to peace, unity, and economic progress, among others,” said Maidabino.

He also informed the Vice President of plans by the group to convene a national forum on unity as part of its contributions to supporting peaceful coexistence and harmony among Nigerians.