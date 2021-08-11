FG Approves Over N4bn For Fuelling Of Police Vehicles

The Federal government has approved over N4 billion for the fuelling of police vehicles across the Police Commands in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, revealed this at the presentation of a paper titled “Strategic Leadership Development: The Role of the Ministry of Police Affairs.”

“The ministry is deeply grateful to Mr President and the National Assembly for approving funds for the supply of fuel to the 36 states Police Commands across the country and FCT to increase their efficiency,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by the spokesperson for the ministry, Bolaji Kazeem.

“As we speak, the Police Trust Fund has awarded contracts for the supply of more operational vehicles, body protection vest and helmet, arms and ammunition, drugs and medical equipment, and other critical security hardware.”

Dingyadi made the presentation on Tuesday to course participants of the Strategic Leadership and Command Course 3/2021 at the National Institute of Police Studies in Abuja.

He stated that the approval captured in the 2021 budget is the first in the history of the Nigeria Police as the ministry intends to sustain the gesture that will be carried out on a quarterly basis.

In its resolve to ensure quality service delivery, the minister said the government would continue to make training and development of police officers a top priority.

He hinted that the Director in charge of Training and Development, among other vital units, was directed to ensure that the skills and competencies of police personnel and civilian staff of the ministry were developed for improved service delivery.

Dingyadi disclosed that the Federal Executive Council recently approved the Automation of Police Specialised Services to promote transparency and accountability, as well as serve as an additional source of funding to enhance police operations.

He described the ministry as the vanguard for the positive reforms in the Nigeria Police to enable the Force keep up with the ever-changing society and advancement in technology.

“Specifically, we focus on reforms that will translate to improve skills and competencies,” the minister said. “However, it should be noted that some of these reforms take time to implement.

“But we shall continue to push and collaborate with relevant partners like the British Council, Department for International Development, the United Kingdom, German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) CLEEN Foundation, and other NGOs who have been working closely with us.”