After One Year, Kaduna Assembly Lifts Suspension Of Former Deputy Speaker

After one year, the Kaduna State House of Assembly has lifted the suspension of its former Deputy Speaker and member representing Basawa constituency, Honourable Muktar Isa-Hazo.

Isa-Hazo, and another former Deputy Speaker Nuhu Goroh- Shadalafiya of Kagarko Constituency as well as two other members, Yusuf Dahiru of Makera constituency and Salisu Isa representing Magajin Gari constituency, were suspended from all legislative activities of the House on August 11, 2020.

They were suspended for anti-legislative activities including causing disaffection among members and denigrating the office of the Deputy Speaker.

The decision to recall the former Deputy Speaker follows a motion moved by Ahmad Muhammad, a member representing the Zaria Kewaye constituency during the plenary on Wednesday.

Hon. Muhammad told the lawmakers that the suspended former Deputy Speaker showed remorse over his conduct and has been pleading publicly on several occasions for forgiveness.

He however appealed to his colleagues to look into Isa – Hazo’s matter to recall him back to the chamber so as to enable him to continue with his legislative duty.

He said that this will serve as an example to the other three members, to publicly ask for forgiveness so they could be recalled.

The Speaker, Yusuf Zailani in his response, accepted the request by the lawmaker for the recall of the former deputy, stating that he will never reject the request as he awaits the other three members to do the same.

He, therefore, directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the decision to Isa-Hazo, so that he will return and continue his legislative work.