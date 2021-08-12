Advertisement
APC Faults Call For Buni’s Removal, Says PDP Is Desperate
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the suit instituted against it and its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
In a statement on Thursday, the party’s spokesperson James Akpanudoedehe said the main opposition party was executing desperate and poorly scripted propaganda.
Although he stated that the APC would not comment on the PDP’s court action, he asked the PDP to focus on the crisis in its camp.
The main opposition party had asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to remove Buni as the Governor Yobe State.
In a four-page originating summons filed at the court on Thursday, it urged the court to make the governor appear before it and defend whether or not he ceased to be governor by accepting to be the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman.
Akpanudoedehe, however, explained that it would be sub judice to comment on the action of the opposition party.
Read the full statement by the APC spokesman below:
PDP’s Frivolous Court Action Against The CECPC Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni
Our attention has been drawn to a purported court action sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State.
While we are constrained from and reluctant to comment on the PDP’s misplaced and frivolous court action because it will be sub judice, the PDP leadership is obviously executing a desperate and poorly-scripted propaganda plot aimed at deflecting attention from the crisis of confidence the failed opposition party faces.
The PDP is an ignominious rabble-rouser and has no locus to take any action on the internal affairs of the APC.
The Supreme Court has already affirmed the status and legality of the CECPC and that is all there is to it.
There are clearly spelled out punitive measures against abuse of court processes. We are confident that the Judiciary will apply these measures fully.
SIGNED:
Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D
National Secretary
Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)
All Progressives Congress (APC)