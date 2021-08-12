APC Faults Call For Buni’s Removal, Says PDP Is Desperate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the suit instituted against it and its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement on Thursday, the party’s spokesperson James Akpanudoedehe said the main opposition party was executing desperate and poorly scripted propaganda.

Although he stated that the APC would not comment on the PDP’s court action, he asked the PDP to focus on the crisis in its camp.

The main opposition party had asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to remove Buni as the Governor Yobe State.

In a four-page originating summons filed at the court on Thursday, it urged the court to make the governor appear before it and defend whether or not he ceased to be governor by accepting to be the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman.

Akpanudoedehe, however, explained that it would be sub judice to comment on the action of the opposition party.

Read the full statement by the APC spokesman below: