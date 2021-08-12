Buhari Mourns Gani Fawehinmi’s Eldest Son, Mohammed

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the late irrepressible lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi, over the death of their son, Mohammed.

The President in a statement by his special aide, Femi Adesina, condoled with Ganiat, mother of the deceased, and the entire family, urging them to find comfort in God, who gives and takes, and to draw consolation in the fact that the departed robustly fought a debilitating condition, which confined him to the wheelchair for many years.

“His body may have been broken, but his spirit was virile, agile, and he kept the flag of the family flying, doing justice to the memory of his late father,” the President said.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the departed, President Buhari urges strength for all those who mourn Mohammed Fawehinmi.

Fighter till the end

Mohammed Fawehinmi, the eldest son of late human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, died late on Wednesday night.

Details of his death still remain unclear, however, Channels Television gathered that he complained of difficulty in breathing yesterday morning.

He was taken to the General Hospital in the Gbagada area of Lagos State where he was confirmed dead.

Mohammed, who was a lawyer like his father, died at the age of 52.

A graduate of Business Administration of the University of Lagos (1991), Mohammed obtained an LLB degree from the University of Buckingham, England, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1998.

In 2003, he was involved in a car accident that affected his spinal cord and confined him to a wheelchair, but this did stop Mohammed from his social crusade campaigns, neither was he deterred from who commenting regularly on matters of human rights violation and the rule of law, issues which he remained passionate about until his death.