COVID-19: Nigeria Records 790 Cases, Highest In Six Months

Nigeria has recorded 790 cases of COVID-19 pandemic with one death, the highest in six months.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In the agency’s latest report on Thursday morning, the infections were recorded on Wednesday in 13 states.

Lagos, the epicenter of the outbreak, took the lead with 574 cases, followed by Rivers (83) and Ondo (38).

Others are Ogun (31), Oyo (23), Delta (10), FCT (9), Ekiti (7), Edo (6), Osun (4), Anambra (2), Bayelsa (2), and Plateau (1).

[READ ALSO] COVID-19: Nigeria Records 610 New Cases, Two Deaths

Till date, a total of 179,908 cases have been confirmed in the country, 166,203 patients have been discharged and 2,195 deaths recorded in 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory.

Currently, over 200 million cases of the virus have been confirmed with a death toll pegged at four million worldwide.

A third wave of the pandemic, triggered by the deadlier Delta variant, has restricted moves by governments across the globe to ease restrictions and revive economic activities which were grounded for the most part of the previous year.

The development has also posed a barrier to the global vaccination drive with the efficacy of some vaccines less when it comes to the strain.