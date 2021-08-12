Advertisement

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 790 Cases, Highest In Six Months

Oluchi Ibrahim-Anikoh  
Updated August 12, 2021
Nigeria has recorded 790 cases of COVID-19 pandemic with one death, the highest in six months.

This is according to the  Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In the agency’s latest report on Thursday morning, the infections were recorded on Wednesday in 13 states.

Lagos, the epicenter of the outbreak, took the lead with 574 cases, followed by Rivers (83) and Ondo (38).

Others are Ogun (31), Oyo (23), Delta (10), FCT (9), Ekiti (7), Edo (6), Osun (4), Anambra (2), Bayelsa (2), and Plateau (1).

Till date, a total of 179,908 cases have been confirmed in the country, 166,203 patients have been discharged and 2,195 deaths recorded in 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory.

Currently, over 200 million cases of the virus have been confirmed with a death toll pegged at four million worldwide.

A third wave of the pandemic, triggered by the deadlier Delta variant, has restricted moves by governments across the globe to ease restrictions and revive economic activities which were grounded for the most part of the previous year.

The development has also posed a barrier to the global vaccination drive with the efficacy of some vaccines less when it comes to the strain.

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos67,1968,20258,529465
FCT20,13018219,778170
Kaduna9,194379,09166
Plateau9,123459,02157
Rivers8,2976537,542102
Oyo7,4234206,858145
Ogun4,9942424,69161
Edo4,981314,765185
Kano4,03393,914110
Ondo3,6861283,49068
Kwara3,2901673,06855
Akwa Ibom3,1747592,38332
Delta2,722932,55673
Osun2,640442,54155
Enugu2,490162,44529
Nasarawa2,404202,34539
Gombe2,189272,11844
Katsina2,164292,10035
Ebonyi2,047122,00332
Anambra1,925801,82619
Abia1,74031,71522
Imo1,688271,62437
Bauchi1,55321,53417
Benue1,366151,32724
Borno1,34411,30538
Adamawa1,13441,09832
Ekiti1,06712393113
Taraba1,001097724
Niger9632991420
Bayelsa9571591626
Sokoto788076028
Jigawa5622552116
Yobe49904909
Kebbi4504239216
Cross River4381140621
Zamfara25172368
Kogi5032

 



