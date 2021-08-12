Customs Orders Probe Into Katsina Border Town ‘Accident’

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hamed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has ordered an investigation into the Katsina border town accident involving one of its vehicles which claimed eight lives on Monday.

A statement by the spokesman of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), DC Joseph Attah, says the service is deeply saddened by the accident and will prevent a reoccurrence of such incidence.

“The Comptroller-General of Customs Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) and the entire staff of Nigeria Customs Service are deeply saddened by the unfortunate operation accident that resulted in the death of fellow Nigerians and injuries to others.

“Even though human actions cannot always keep society accident-free, the CGC has already directed a holistic investigation into the incident with a view to preventing a reoccurrence of this unfortunate accident in the future.

“As a responsible Government Agency, we are mindful of the duty of care imposed upon us to ensure the safety of our citizens”, he said.

READ ALSO: At Least Five Killed As Customs Vehicle Rams Into Crowd In Katsina

The incident occurred when officers attached to the Border Drill Patrol followed a vehicle suspected to have been loaded with contraband.

The spokesman explained that the accident was caused by a brake failure which as a result led to the death of eight persons and several injured who are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Jibia.

“Unfortunately, our efficiency is sometimes undermined by unanticipated failures in our equipment as in this case which was caused by brake failure resulting in the death of Eight (8) fellow Nigerians and injuries to others at the border town of Jibiya, Katsina State.

“Nigeria Customs Service shares in the pains of losing these compatriots and extends heartfelt condolences to the immediate families of the deceased, Government, and the people of Katsina State. The Service is doing all it takes to get the best treatment possible for the injured and will do what it can to ameliorate the pains of those who lost their loved ones”.

He called on Nigerians to show understanding of the situation and offer words or actions that can help heal those in pain. “As a Service, our hearts and prayers go to the families of the bereaved and those in hospitals”.