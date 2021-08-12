Ex-President Shehu Shagari’s Wife, Hadiza Dies At 80

The wife of late former President Shehu Shagari, Mrs Hadiza, is dead.

Mrs Hadiza’s death was announced in a statement by the former President’s family on Thursday.

The 80-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 and was receiving treatment at an isolation centre in Abuja before she died.

“We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E. late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto),” said the statement signed by Captain Muhammad Bala on behalf of the family.

“We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3:00 am, after battling COVID-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Centre in Abuja. Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old.”

Late Shagari was the first democratically elected Nigerian President after the transfer of power by the military regime of former Head of State, General Olusegun Obasanjo (rtd) – leading to the rise of the Second Republic.

He was in office between October 1979 and December 1983, before he was overthrown by the Coup d’etat of that year.

Following the news of the death of Hadiza, President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with the family of the late former President.

In a statement by his media adviser, Femi Adesina, the President described Hadiza as a pillar of strength and support, holding forth for the family while her husband busied himself with service to the nation.

He also extended condolences to the government and the people of Sokoto State, as well as urged the family to be consoled by the good deeds of Hadiza.

The President prayed Allah to forgive the sins of the departed and reward her with paradise.