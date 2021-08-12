Advertisement

FG Receives 177,600 Doses Of J&J Covid Vaccine

Channels Television  
Updated August 12, 2021
Johnson & Johnson vaccine vials against the COVID-19 coronavirus are seen at the Klerksdorp Hospital as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign on February 18, 2021. Phill Magakoe / AFP
The Federal Government on Thursday took delivery of 177,600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The single-shot J&J vaccine was acquired through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), with support from Afrexim bank.

According to the Africa Centre for Disease Control, the vaccines were partly manufactured in Africa.

The vaccines are expected to be deployed in hard-to-reach areas, to eliminate the need for travel for a second dose.

More of the J&J vaccines are expected in the country. Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said on Thursday Nigeria has procured nearly 40 million doses of the vaccine through AVAT.

Nigeria is expected to step up its Covid vaccination program after receiving over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the US government last week.

Only about one percent of the population has been vaccinated, so far.

The second phase of the national vaccination programme is expected to kick-off next Monday.



