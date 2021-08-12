Gunmen Kill Former Councillor In Zamfara

Barely a day after armed men abducted the wife and baby of a former councillor in Zamfara, gunmen have killed another former councillor in the state.

Although police authorities in the state have yet to confirm the latest incident, an eyewitness gave an account of how Tukur Hassan was murdered.

A group of armed men invaded the residence of Tukur Hassan in the early hours of Thursday before he was shot dead, a source close to his family told Channels Television.

The incident occurred at about 12am at Sabon Gida community in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

According to the source who preferred not to be named, the assailants trailed the former councillor to his residence where they asked him to turn his back at them.

“They later shot him dead and left,” he said. However, the assailants did not leave with anything or abduct anybody in the area.

Hassan was a former councillor who represented Sankalawa-Sabon Gida Ward in Bungudu.

On Wednesday, gunmen attacked the residence of another former councillor – Babangida Damba – Residential Quarter in the Damba area of the state.

He had told Channels Television that his 26-year-old wife, Hassana Saudaki, and his eight-month-old baby were abducted by the assailants.

Just like the attack in Sabon Gida, Damba explained that the gunmen who were about four began their operation at about 12am and shot sporadically for more than one hour before leaving with his wife and son.

He decried that the police did not respond to his distress call until after the gunmen had long gone, saying he recovered 17 used ammunition and one live ammunition which the assailants fired at the main door of the house to force it open.