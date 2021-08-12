Jubilation As First Commercial Flight Touches Down At Bayelsa Airport

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It was an occasion for great celebration as a United Nigeria Airline (UNA) aircraft touched down at the Bayelsa State International Airport on Wednesday.

This landing was of a different import, even as it entered into the history books, becoming the first commercial flight to commence operations at the airport.

The aircraft took off from the Murtala Mohammed Airport 2 (MMA2) in Lagos at exactly 3pm. It had on board the state governor, Senator Douye Diri; the airline’s chairman, Chief Obiora Okonkwo and Bayelsa-born Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, Blessing Oborududu.

Others were King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Ambassador Boladei Igali, National Assembly members from Bayelsa State, members of the state House of Assembly, commissioners among other dignitaries.

Many Bayelsans were also on the ground and could not hold back their joy, as the historic event holds great potentials for economic growth and development in the state.

When the aircraft landed, Governor Diri told his people that full commercial flights would commence in two weeks based on bookings made.

“This is the maiden commercial flight of the United Nigeria Airlines. From today, you can book online, you can book and we hope that by next week or there about, they will commence the usual commercial flights from Lagos to Yenagoa and from Abuja to Yenagoa,” the governor stated.

According to him, the event is a culmination of the aspirations that was birthed by late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, a former governor of the state, which was eventually built by Senator Seriake Dickson, his predecessor, and finally brought to fruition under his administration.

The Bayelsa governor believes that that the landmark event is a true testament that his team truly works.